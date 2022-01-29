IDs Released For Two Found Dead After Crash In Fairfield County

The victims have been identified after a double-fatal crash in Fairfield County.

Troopers responded to the Town of Shelton at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 on the Route 8 North on-ramp from Old Stratford Road (Exit 12).

The vehicle was identified as a 2002 Honda Accord and was located off the right side of the on-ramp overturned on its roof after striking multiple trees, Connecticut State Police said.

Two deceased occupants, the driver, and passenger were located at the scene, said police.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, state police identified the victims as:

Jose Rosario, age 32, of Bridgeport,

Raul Calderon, age 33, of North Branford

The facts and circumstances surrounding this motor vehicle accident remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Central District Major Crimes at 860-706-5652 or the C.A.R.S. unit at 860-706-5653.

No witnesses to the crash were identified and it is believed that the crash likely occurred at an unknown time prior to Thursday, state police said.

Anyone that witnessed the crash is requested to contact Detective Mark Jesudowich of the Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Squad at (860) 706-5653.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

