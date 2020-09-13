Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
IDs Released For Mother, Son Found Dead Inside Fairfield County Home

The area of Sorghum Road in Shelton where the discovery was made.
The area of Sorghum Road in Shelton where the discovery was made. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A mother and her son were found dead inside a home in Fairfield County.

Police made the discovery around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 in Shelton on Sorghum Road after performing a welfare check.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, the two were identified as Gale P. Lupe, 79, and her son Michael J. Kramer, 59, according to WTNH, which reported police believe they were the only occupants of the home and that there is no known threat to the public.

A cause of death has not been released.

A joint investigation between Shelton Police, Connecticut State Police and the Office of the State Attorney Ansonia-Milford District is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

