IDs Released For Mother, Son Found Dead Inside Fairfield County Home

A mother and her son were found dead inside a home in Fairfield County.

Police made the discovery around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 in Shelton on Sorghum Road after performing a welfare check.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, the two were identified as Gale P. Lupe, 79, and her son Michael J. Kramer, 59, according to WTNH, which reported police believe they were the only occupants of the home and that there is no known threat to the public.

A cause of death has not been released.

A joint investigation between Shelton Police, Connecticut State Police and the Office of the State Attorney Ansonia-Milford District is ongoing.

