ID Released For Woman Killed In Fairfield County SUV Crash

A woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash after her SUV left the roadway and hit a stone wall in Fairfield County has been identified by police.

Serena Bechtel, age 52, was killed Tuesday, July 13 while driving on Lake Avenue in Greenwich when her 2013 Chevy Suburban left the road and struck a wall and a tree, said Lt. John Slusarz of the Greenwich Police.

Bechtel, a resident of Greenwich, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greenwich Police Crash Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call Officer Roger Drenth at 203-622-8014.

