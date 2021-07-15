Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

ID Released For Woman Killed In Fairfield County SUV Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash after her SUV left the roadway and hit a stone wall in Fairfield County has been identified by police.
A woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash after her SUV left the roadway and hit a stone wall in Fairfield County has been identified by police. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash after her SUV left the roadway and hit a stone wall in Fairfield County has been identified by police.

Serena Bechtel, age 52, was killed Tuesday, July 13 while driving on Lake Avenue in Greenwich when her 2013 Chevy Suburban left the road and struck a wall and a tree, said Lt. John Slusarz of the Greenwich Police.

Bechtel, a resident of Greenwich, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greenwich Police Crash Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call Officer Roger Drenth at 203-622-8014.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.