ID Released For Teen Killed In Fairfield County Crash

A Fairfield County teen killed in a single-vehicle crash has been identified by police.

Elijah Page, age 17, of Bridgeport, was killed early Wednesday, July 14, when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a guard rail in Trumbull, authorities said.

According to Weir, Page, a graduate of Fairfield Wheeler High School, was driving a 1998 Nissan Sentra Southbound on the Exit 7 ramp from Route 8, when his vehicle did not stop before traveling through the intersection across White Plains Road, and onto Old Town Road where the vehicle struck the guard rail.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the teen and began rendering medical aid to him before he was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he died, Weir said.

A preliminary police investigation learned that speed was a factor in the crash, however, further details of the accident are currently under investigation.

A GoFundMe set up to help pay for his funeral, said Page was on his way home from work when he crashed.

