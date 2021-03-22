Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

ID Released For Middle-Age Man Found Dead On Fairfield County Sidewalk

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crime.
The area of the crime. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have identified a middle-aged man who was found dead on a sidewalk in Fairfield County.

James McClain, age 58, of Waterbury, was found around 11:48 p.m., Friday, March 19 after officers responded to the intersection of Norman Street and Railroad Avenue in Bridgeport on the report of an unresponsive party.

Emergency personnel located McClain lying on the sidewalk at 34 Norman St., Bridgeport PD Capt. Kevin Gilleran said.

He had sharp force injuries to his torso that resulted in his death, said Gilleran.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

"The Bridgeport Police Department offers its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. McClain," Gilleran said.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Jorge Cintron at 203-581-5227 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.