ID Released For Middle-Age Man Found Dead On Fairfield County Sidewalk

Police have identified a middle-aged man who was found dead on a sidewalk in Fairfield County.

James McClain, age 58, of Waterbury, was found around 11:48 p.m., Friday, March 19 after officers responded to the intersection of Norman Street and Railroad Avenue in Bridgeport on the report of an unresponsive party.

Emergency personnel located McClain lying on the sidewalk at 34 Norman St., Bridgeport PD Capt. Kevin Gilleran said.

He had sharp force injuries to his torso that resulted in his death, said Gilleran.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

"The Bridgeport Police Department offers its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. McClain," Gilleran said.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Jorge Cintron at 203-581-5227 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.