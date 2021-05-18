ID Released For Fairfield County Woman Shot Dead While Out With Friends

Police have released the name of a 20-year-old woman shot and killed while out for a night with friends in Fairfield County.

Mariyah Inthirath of Bridgeport was killed around 7:40 p.m., Saturday, May 15 at Sheffield Avenue, in the Newhallville neighborhood of New Haven, said New Haven PD Sergeant Shayna Kendall.

Police responded to the scene and secured the location of a report of shots fired.

A short time later, a 20-year-old woman was dropped off at Yale-New Haven Hospital by a private car, Kendall said.

The woman, now identified as Inthirath, was suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, Kendall added.

A GoFundMe effort has been started to help pay for her funeral.

"She was a beautiful person whose life was cut too short," the page said. "She was the only sister to 3 boys. If you looked up the definition of 'chill' you would see her picture. She had a smile that was infectious."

The page went on to say that Inthirath wanted to "spend time with friends, laugh, talk and enjoy each other's company. Tragically this night she was in the wrong place at the wrong time. This was a senseless death."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477).

