ID Released For Ex-Police Officer Killed In Three-Vehicle Fairfield County Crash

A former police officer has been identified as the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Fairfield County that left two others seriously injured.

The crash happened in Easton at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, on Route 59 between Maple and Judd roads.

Two of the vehicles were traveling south and one was traveling north, said Easton Police Chief Richard Doyle.

The first Easton officer to arrive on the scene found a male passenger in a 2014 Jeep Patriot who was unresponsive and a citizen administering CPR, Doyle said.

The Patriot was traveling northbound when it crossed the double-yellow line and sideswiped a 2019 Hyundai Sonata, Easton Police said. The Jeep then continued north in the southbound lane when it collided with a 2019 Nissan Sentra, according to police.

The officer and arriving Easton EMS and Easton Fire Department units took over lifesaving efforts.

The individual, now identified as 84-year-old Kenneth Lowman, of Monroe, was transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Lowman retired from the Stamford Police Department in 1984 after serving as a police officer for 22 years.

Two other individuals had to be extricated from their vehicles by the Easton Fire Department. Those individuals were also transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center with serious injuries, said Doyle.

Route 59 was shut for approximately four and a half hours for the accident investigation.

