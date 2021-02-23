Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
I-84 Traffic Stop Nets 5 Kilos Of Cocaine, Three Arrests

Kathy Reakes
Joao Burgos-Alvardo, Cynthia Lacen-Pellot and Maranyelis Pacheco
Joao Burgos-Alvardo, Cynthia Lacen-Pellot and Maranyelis Pacheco Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Three people were busted with more than five kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop in Connecticut.

The bust took place around 2:37 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 22, when troopers stopped a Honda Ridgeline for speeding on I-84 westbound in Middlebury, said the Connecticut State Police.

During the stop, troopers developed probable cause to search the vehicle and as a result, uncovered 5.66 kilos of cocaine partially concealed in the backseat, state police said.

The occupants of the vehicle, Joao Burgos-Alvardo, 30, Cynthia Lacen-Pellot, 39, and Maranyelis Pacheco, 29, all of Waterbury, were arrested on possession of a half-ounce or more of cocaine with intent to sell and each held on a $20,000 bond. 

All are scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday, May 20.

