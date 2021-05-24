Husband Of Missing CT Mom Confesses To Killing Her, Arrest Report Shows

The husband of a Connecticut mother of a 7-month-old boy who had been missing for two weeks before her body was found in a wooded area told police he leaned on her back and neck until she was dead, according to an arrest report.

Tahj Hutchinson, age 22, confessed on Friday, May 21 to killing Jessica Edwards, according to an arrest report from the South Windsor police.

The confession comes after South Windsor police, with help from the Connecticut State Police, used his cell phone location data to find her remains in a wooded area of East Hartford, the arrest report says.

Hutchinson, who was charged with first-degree manslaughter, was held over the weekend on a $1 million bond. He likely will face additional charges following an autopsy, police said.

Jessica Edwards South Windsor Police

According to the arrest report, Hutchinson told detectives that during an ongoing fight with Edwards over the fact that he had purchased her guinea pigs for Mother's Day, he pinned her to the ground on a blanket in the apartment and leaned on her back and neck area until she was not moving.

He said he realized that she was dead and left her lying there all day while he tended to their son and waited for dark until he dragged her body to his Jeep.

Hutchinson, who later handed off their son to Edward's family while her body was in his vehicle, then drove to the wooded area and dumped her body.

He then drove to the South Windsor Police Department, shoeless, to report his wife missing. After leaving the police department phone records he drove back to the wooded area located near the Hockanum River Linear Park in East Hartford.

Shortly after Edwards' body was found, Hutchinson was confronted at his parents' Manchester home by detectives Friday morning, immediately after the other team found her remains in the park, the arrest report shows.

He confessed shortly after being apprehended and being faced with the evidence the South Windsor Police had uncovered.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.