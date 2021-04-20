House Fire Breaks Out In Fairfield County

A fire was quickly knocked down after it broke out in a multi-family Fairfield County home on Monday morning.

Crews from the Stamford Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Hillandale Avenue at 9:28 a.m. on Monday, April 19 minutes after clearing the scene from an incident on Glenbrook Road.

Stamford Deputy Chief Matt Palmer said that upon arrival, firefighters found a fire on the second floor of the multi-family home and were able to quickly contain it to its area of origin.

Fire damage was largely limited to the second floor of the residence, with minimal water damage contained to the first floor. In total, 26 firefighters responded to the scene, with none suffering injuries.

Palmer said that all residents of the home were able to safely evacuate before fire personnel arrived. Crews from Stamford Emergency Medical Services and the Stamford Police Department also responded to the scene of the house fire.

The Stamford Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Check Daily Voice for new information as updates are released.

