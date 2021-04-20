Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

House Fire Breaks Out In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A fire broke out at 33 Hillandale Ave. in Stamford
A fire broke out at 33 Hillandale Ave. in Stamford Photo Credit: Puck Stoppers Photography

A fire was quickly knocked down after it broke out in a multi-family Fairfield County home on Monday morning.

Crews from the Stamford Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Hillandale Avenue at 9:28 a.m. on Monday, April 19 minutes after clearing the scene from an incident on Glenbrook Road.

Stamford Deputy Chief Matt Palmer said that upon arrival, firefighters found a fire on the second floor of the multi-family home and were able to quickly contain it to its area of origin. 

Fire damage was largely limited to the second floor of the residence, with minimal water damage contained to the first floor. In total, 26 firefighters responded to the scene, with none suffering injuries.

Palmer said that all residents of the home were able to safely evacuate before fire personnel arrived. Crews from Stamford Emergency Medical Services and the Stamford Police Department also responded to the scene of the house fire.

The Stamford Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Check Daily Voice for new information as updates are released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.