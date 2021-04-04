Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

House Fire Breaks Out In Fairfield County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters battle the blaze at the home on East Beach Road in Norwalk.
Firefighters battle the blaze at the home on East Beach Road in Norwalk. Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department

Firefighters battled a late-morning Easter blaze that broke out at a home in Fairfield County.

The blaze started on the outside of the three-story home in Norwalk on East Beach Road around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, April 4, according to authorities.

Power lines to the home ignited and were arching, which delayed extinguishment, the Norwalk Fire Department said.

Once the power was off, the Rowayton Fire Department quickly extinguish the fire.

Darien and Norwalk Fire were also on the scene for assistance.

"The fire is still under investigation, but probably started when discarded ashes from the fireplace ignited," Norwalk FD Deputy Chief Steve Shay said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.