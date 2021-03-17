Homicide Victim Identified, Suspect Held On $1M Bond

A Connecticut resident shot to death during an argument with another woman has been identified by police.

Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, age 28, of New Haven, was fatally shot around 10:14 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, near the intersection of Legion Avenue and Auburn Street in New Haven, said Capt. Anthony Duff.

The first arriving patrol officer located Turner near a parked car on Auburn Street.

On Auburn Street, the officer also detained a 32-year-old West Haven woman, identified as Brianna Triplett, also of New Haven, who was later charged with the death. She is being held on a $1,000,000 bond, he added.

Another woman was also shot during the incident, she is said to have non-life-threatening injures.

Police believe the three women had a disagreement before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477.

