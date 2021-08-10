Homicide Investigation Underway After CT Man, 29, Found Dead In Car, Police Say

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man who was found dead in the front seat of a vehicle in Connecticut.

The shooting took place around 1:19 p.m., Monday, Aug. 9, in Hartford County at 20 Sterling St., in Hartford, said Rafael Medina III, assistant Chief of Police.

When officers arrived on the scene they located a vehicle in the rear lot of the residence with a man, identified as Troy Reid, of Hartford, inside the vehicle with multiple gunshots, Medina said.

Paramedics pronounced Reid dead, the chief said.

A suspect was also located on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, Medina said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.