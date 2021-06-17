Contact Us
Homeowner Charged After Police Break Up Underage Drinking Party In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
Mariomi Road in New Canaan.
Mariomi Road in New Canaan. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County homeowner is facing charges after hosting minors at his home who were caught drinking, police said.

Officers from the New Canaan Police Department responded to a Valley Road home near the intersection of Mariomi Road at 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, where there was a report of a possible party with loud music playing.

According to police, the responding officers found the music coming from the backyard of a Valley Road residence, where there were multiple minors and adults having a party.

Police said that the investigation into the noise complaint determined that the minors were consuming alcoholic beverages during the party.

The homeowner was eventually identified as Jonathan Legge, age 52, who was issued a misdemeanor summons for permitting minors to possess alcohol.

Legge was released at the scene and scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday, July 14 to respond to the charge.

