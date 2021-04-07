Hiker Who Fell To His Death From Cliff ID'd As Fairfield County Resident

A hiker who died after falling from a cliff at a park on the Housatonic River in Connecticut has been identified as a Fairfield County resident.

Joao P. Lucas, age 39, of Danbury, died on Sunday, April 4, after being reported missing by others he was hiking at Lover's Leap State Park in New Milford, said DEEP Spokesman Will Healey.

Officials responded to the park after receiving word that Lucas, who was last seen by those he was with from an overlook within the park, was missing, Healey said.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Environmental Conservation Police, along with New Milford Police, the Water Witch Fire Company of New Milford, and Newtown Underwater Search and Rescue, all searched Lucas who was located dead in Lake Lillinonah, Healey said.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

DEEP EnCon Police are investigating the incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.