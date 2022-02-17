'High-Ranking' Fairfield County Fire Official Accused Of Sexual Assault, Police Say

A “high-ranking” member of a Fairfield County fire department has been put on administrative leave after a mother reported her daughter being sexually assaulted by the official.

The incident came to light around 8:15 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, when the woman went to the Bridgeport Fire Department Engine 6 to make the report.

According to Scott Appleby, the director of emergency management for the city of Bridgeport, the "high-ranking" official was put on administrative leave and the police department was "immediately" called to report the alleged assault.

The fire department member has not been identified by city officials.

In a statement on Facebook, Acting Fire Chief Lance Edwards said the assault was alleged to have taken place at the home of the senior fire official.

He said he was saddened by the news and had been unsuccessful in trying to contact the senior officer.

Acting Chief of Police Rebeca Garcia said the matter is already under investigation by detectives.

“They have actively incorporated our detective bureau into this matter and our detective bureau is currently working on this incident,” she said. “Please be advised that the Bridgeport Police Department takes these matters very seriously.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

