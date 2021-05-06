Gun-Wielding Tractor-Trailer Driver Charged For I-84 Road-Rage Incident

A gun-wielding out-of-state truck driver was arrested on I-84 after getting into a heated road-rage incident, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers responded to a report of the incident at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5 on I-84 in Waterbury near exit 23 involving a pair of drivers in tractor-trailers who were involved in an altercation.

During the incident, the driver who made the 911 call to police said that one of the drivers showed a handgun during the conflict.

Police were able to track down and stop the driver, Thomas Colburn, who was identified by his Missouri driver’s license, and he was taken into custody by troopers without further incident and a pistol was seized.

It is unclear what led to the road rage.

Colburn, age 54, of Calboon, Missouri, was charged with:

Carry a pistol without a permit;

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle;

Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine;

Breach of peace;

Threatening.

Colburn was released on a $5,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Friday, June 25 to respond to the charges.

