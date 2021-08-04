Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: All CT Counties Now Classified As Areas With 'Substantial' Community Transmission
Police & Fire

Good Samaritan Helps Catch Fairfield County Man Who Snatched Purse From Elderly Woman

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Andre Antoine Craddock
Andre Antoine Craddock Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A Fairfield County man was nabbed with the help of a Good Samaritan for allegedly pushing down an elderly woman and stealing her purse.

The incident took place around 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, while Bridgeport Police officers were on the scene of a call for service and two men ran by and one told them the first man had committed the robbery, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management.

Both officers proceeded to follow the alleged suspect and after a short chase, were able to stop him at the corner of Wall Street and John Street. 

Once stopped the suspect was observed to be holding a purse and detained. 

While the party was being searched two knives were found in his possession, Appleby said.

 Moments later a man and woman arrived where the officers were located and identified the suspect as the person who pushed her to the ground and took her purse. 

The suspect was identified as Andre Antoine Craddock, age 37, of Bridgeport.

He was charged with:

  • Carrying a dangerous weapon
  • Robbery
  • Assault of an elderly victim

Bond set at $75,000.00

After checking for any warrants for Craddock, police found he had an outstanding warrant out of South Carolina. That agency was notified.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.