Good Samaritan Helps Catch Fairfield County Man Who Snatched Purse From Elderly Woman

A Fairfield County man was nabbed with the help of a Good Samaritan for allegedly pushing down an elderly woman and stealing her purse.

The incident took place around 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, while Bridgeport Police officers were on the scene of a call for service and two men ran by and one told them the first man had committed the robbery, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management.

Both officers proceeded to follow the alleged suspect and after a short chase, were able to stop him at the corner of Wall Street and John Street.

Once stopped the suspect was observed to be holding a purse and detained.

While the party was being searched two knives were found in his possession, Appleby said.

Moments later a man and woman arrived where the officers were located and identified the suspect as the person who pushed her to the ground and took her purse.

The suspect was identified as Andre Antoine Craddock, age 37, of Bridgeport.

He was charged with:

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Robbery

Assault of an elderly victim

Bond set at $75,000.00

After checking for any warrants for Craddock, police found he had an outstanding warrant out of South Carolina. That agency was notified.

