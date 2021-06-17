Gas Line Rupture Causes Evacuation Of Numerous Businesses, Homes In Fairfield County

Numerous businesses and homes in Fairfield County are being evacuated after a gas pipeline rupture in the area.

According to the Bridgeport Police, the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the 2900 block of Fairfield Avenue after a gas pipeline rupture.

The latest update from the fire department was that all buildings in the block were being evacuated as a precaution as gas company officials work to fix the break.

No reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

