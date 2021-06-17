Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Measure To Legalize Recreational Marijuana Use In CT Set For Lamont's Signature To Become Law
Police & Fire

Gas Line Rupture Causes Evacuation Of Numerous Businesses, Homes In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Numerous businesses and homes are being evacuated due to a gas pipeline rupture in Bridgeport.
Numerous businesses and homes are being evacuated due to a gas pipeline rupture in Bridgeport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Numerous businesses and homes in Fairfield County are being evacuated after a gas pipeline rupture in the area.

According to the Bridgeport Police, the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the 2900 block of Fairfield Avenue after a gas pipeline rupture.

The latest update from the fire department was that all buildings in the block were being evacuated as a precaution as gas company officials work to fix the break.

No reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.