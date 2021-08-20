Four Vehicles Stolen, One House Burglarized In Fairfield County

Four vehicles were stolen and a home burglarized in Fairfield County overnight.

The first incident was reported around 6 a.m., Friday, Aug. 20 when officers responded to a home in Westport in the Compo Beach area of town.

An investigation found one or more suspects entered the unlocked home and stole a purse as well as the key fobs for two separate vehicles.

The vehicles were then stolen, said Lieutenant David Wolf of the Westport Police.

As the officers were checking the area, they located an unoccupied Jeep as well as a Toyota 4Runner near the home that was burglarized.

It was immediately determined that both vehicles were stolen. The Jeep was taken from a home on the north side of Westport and the 4Runner was stolen in another jurisdiction.

Given that it appeared that the two cars had recently been driven, the officers set up a perimeter and began looking for the suspects, Wold said.

With the assistance of a Westport Police K-9, the area was thoroughly searched, but the responsible parties were not located.

During the investigation, officers followed up with the owner of the Jeep.

The owner said that in addition to the Jeep, a Toyota Highlander was also taken from his driveway. He told the police that both cars were unlocked with the keys inside.

Additionally, officers have responded to several locations on reports of unlocked vehicles being entered.

All of the crimes are under investigation.

