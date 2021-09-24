Four Vehicles Stolen In One Day In This Fairfield County Town

Four cars were stolen in a Fairfield County town in a single day this week.

The vehicles were all reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 20, Greenwich.

According to Captain Mark Zuccerella, of the Greenwich Police, the thefts included:

A Range Rover was taken from East Elm Street in central Greenwich; still missing.

A BMW was taken from Palmer Hill Road in North Mianus; recovered in New Haven.

A Honda was taken from Greenwich Hills Drive in Pemberwick; recovered in Massachusetts.

A Jeep was taken from Valley Road in Cos Cob; recovered in New Haven.

As always, the Greenwich Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles -- most stolen vehicles are unlocked with the keys or key fobs inside -- and to remove all valuables.

