Four Vehicles Stolen In One Day In This Fairfield County Town

Kathy Reakes
Greenwich Police Department
Four cars were stolen in a Fairfield County town in a single day this week.

The vehicles were all reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 20, Greenwich.

According to Captain Mark Zuccerella, of the Greenwich Police, the thefts included:

  • A Range Rover was taken from East Elm Street in central Greenwich; still missing.
  • A BMW was taken from Palmer Hill Road in North Mianus; recovered in New Haven.
  • A Honda was taken from Greenwich Hills Drive in Pemberwick; recovered in Massachusetts.
  • A Jeep was taken from Valley Road in Cos Cob; recovered in New Haven.

As always, the Greenwich Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles -- most stolen vehicles are unlocked with the keys or key fobs inside -- and to remove all valuables.

