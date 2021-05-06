Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Four Vehicles Stolen, 15 Break-Ins In Past Four Days Reports One Fairfield County Town

Kathy Reakes
The Town of Westport is asking its residents to lock their vehicles after four were stolen over the past four days and 15 were broken into.
A Fairfield County town is asking residents to lock their vehicles and remove key fobs after four vehicles have been stolen since Saturday, May 1.

The vehicles were all stolen from Westport, and in all instances, the vehicles were unlocked and the keys were left in the cars, said Lieutenant David Wolf. 

In addition, Wolf said the department has also responded to 15 vehicle break-ins over the past five days.

In all cases of vehicles being entered, which resulted in thefts, the doors were unlocked, he added.

The crimes occurred overnight and the department is actively investigating these incidents.

"The Westport Police Department reminds you to lock your car and bring your keys inside," said Wolf. 

Police are also reminding residents to remove all valuables out of their car for the night, such as cash, purses, wallets, and electronics. 

"It is also good practice to keep outside lights on and motion lights activated," Wolf said.

Notify the Police Department at 203-341-6000 if it appears your vehicle was entered, or you observe anything suspicious in your neighborhood. 

