Four Rescued From Capsized Boat In Fairfield County After Clinging To Side For An Hour

Four men who were clinging to the side of a capsized boat for more than an hour were rescued by members of a Fairfield County fire department.

The incident began to unfold around 9:50 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, in Norwalk.

That's when members of the Norwalk Fire Department Marine Unit responded to a reported 18-foot boat that capsized with four people in the water near Grassy Island, said Deputy Chief Todd Smith.

When the rescuers arrived on the scene, they found the capsized boat in the area of Copps Island with four people clinging to the hull of the vessel.

All four were wearing life vests and the rescue boat was able to maneuver close enough to the vessel to remove from the water without incident, said Smith.

The passengers, aged 51, 39, 38, and 27 years old told the firefighters they had been in the water for approximately an hour.

The four refused medical attention.

The US Coast Guard arrived and remained on scene and handled salvaging of the vessel.

Passengers were brought to Veteran's Park dock and released.

