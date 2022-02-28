Four Killed In Wrong-Way I-84 Crash, CT State Police Say

Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-84 in Connecticut, state police announced.

Tolland County rresident Kurt Emmanual Bahler, age 36, of Ellington, was driving eastbound on I-84 near exit 51 in Hartford shortly after 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, in the left of four lanes when a wrong-way driver approached him.

Police said that Hartford resident Natachia Izekia Rivera-Hall was driving the wrong way on I-84 traveling west in the eastbound lanes when she struck Bahler head-on.

Bahler’s truck came to an uncontrolled rest in the left lane near the exit, while Rivera-Hall’s Chevy Equinox caromed into the center lanes of the interstate.

According to police, Bahler was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while Rivera-Hall, her passenger, Hartford resident April Slade, age 40, and two others who were in the car and have not been identified by investigators, were pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining serious injuries.

Police said that they are still working to identify the two other victims of the fatal crash, which was the second of the day on Saturday morning.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage caused by the crash, which forced a closure of the roadway for several hours.

Following the fatal incident, state police issued a statement about wrong-way crashes.

“The issue of wrong way drivers is one that is not unique to our state. It is a battle that is faced nationwide and unfortunately is not something new,” they said. “When calls are received reporting wrong way drivers, State Police respond swiftly as we fully recognize the imminent danger involved.

“In general, contributing factors that lead to wrong way drivers are not limited to those who are impaired, they can also involve those experiencing mental crisis, disoriented drivers who may be experiencing the effects of illness, and even severe weather conditions that can limit visibility.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information has been asked to contact Connecticut State Police trooper John Wilson at Troop H by calling (860) 534-1098 or by emailing john.wilson@ct.gov.

“Wrong way drivers are often identified by troopers who encounter them on patrol traveling the highway as well as members of the public who report them through 911,” state police continued. “We urge the public to continue to call 911 immediately when they witness these drivers on the roadway.

“Helping your loved ones manage their mental and physical health and evaluating driving capabilities to determine if maintaining an operator’s license is appropriate, pulling over and calling 911 if you fall ill while driving, avoiding travel in severe weather conditions, and having a designated driver or using a share ride service are all ways that can help contribute to preventing these occurrences."

