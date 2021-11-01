Five Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fairfield County

At least five people were injured in Fairfield County when a person allegedly driving a stolen vehicle while under the influence slammed into other cars, authorities said.

The crash took place around 7:20 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, on North Avenue in Bridgeport.

A preliminary report indicated a person hit multiple cars with his vehicle before crashing into a tree, according to Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for the City of Bridgeport.

Bridgeport police officers responded and found that one of the vehicles had just been reported stolen from a gas station moments before the crash, Appleby said.

On-scene preliminary reports indicated one person may have been under the influence, he added.

"The extent of injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening at this time but do involve multiple parties with AMR treating the injured," Appleby said.

The crash is being investigated by the Bridgeport Police Department.

