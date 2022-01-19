Firefighters Battle Commercial Blaze In Freezing Temperatures In Fairfield County

Firefighters in Fairfield County battled a heavy fire in a commercial building in below-freezing temperatures and icy conditions.

The Norwalk Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Norwalk Linen building located at 7 Reynolds St.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire pushing from the building, said Deputy Fire Chief Edward Prescott, of the Norwalk Fire Department.

Firefighters entering the building encountered heavy fire and advanced multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire, as truck crews ventilated the roof, Prescott said.

The fire was placed under control at 6:45 a.m., as crews continued to work on extinguishing smoldering linen in and around collapsed machinery, the deputy chief said.

No injuries were reported.

More than 33 firefighters responded to the fire, as units from Stamford, Westport, New Canaan, and Rowayton fire departments covered the Norwalk stations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

