Firefighter Hospitalized After Blaze Breaks Out At Home In Fairfield County

A firefighter was hospitalized after battling a blaze at a home in Fairfield County.

The Stamford Fire Department reported that 26 personnel initially responded to the fire that broke out at the residence located at 45 Reynolds Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The first-arriving companies from the Woodside Fire Station arrived at the scene at about 10 p.m.

The fire was in the deck area and spread to the rear of the home into the attic.

Officials said the home was not occupied at the time. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the rear deck and attic.

Due to a number of inoperable fire hydrants and low water pressure in the area, more fire crews were called to the scene.

Stamford Fire said firefighters from Belltown Fire Department responded, and tanker trucks from Long Ridge Fire Department and Turn of River Fire Department stood by in case assistance was needed.

The fire was reportedly under control within 30 minutes of the arrival of the first units.

Officials said the firefighter who was injured was taken to Stamford Hospital for further evaluation.

Stamford Fire said additional support was also provided by:

Stamford Emergency Medical Services

The Stamford Police Department

The Stamford Fire Department Mechanical Division Scene Support Unit

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

