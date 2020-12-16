Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Firearms Stolen From Vehicle Parked In Man's Driveway In Fairfield County

Christina Coulter
Michigan Road in New Canaan, where the vehicle thefts took place.
Michigan Road in New Canaan, where the vehicle thefts took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview

Thieves broke the windows of parked vehicles in a resident's driveway, stealing four firearms and other valuables from inside, police said. 

A resident living on Michigan Road in New Canaan found that cash was taken from one of two vehicles which was unlocked in his driveway on the morning of Monday, Dec. 14 and called police at approximately 10:55 a.m. He reported the following items missing from his second vehicle, which was locked and had its passenger-side window broken: 

  • A money clip
  • Cash
  • Fishing rods
  • Fishing reels
  • Sporting equipment
  • A .22 caliber pistol
  • A .32 caliber pistol
  • A 9mm caliber pistol
  • A 12 gauge shotgun

The firearms were reportedly in locked gun cases inside the vehicle, police said. 

This year, the New Canaan Police Department said they have investigated reports of 27 stolen vehicles and 46 thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles. The department said in a press release that it is "probable" that these thefts are being perpetrated by gang members. 

