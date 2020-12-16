Firearms Stolen From Vehicle Parked In Man's Driveway In Fairfield County

Thieves broke the windows of parked vehicles in a resident's driveway, stealing four firearms and other valuables from inside, police said.

A resident living on Michigan Road in New Canaan found that cash was taken from one of two vehicles which was unlocked in his driveway on the morning of Monday, Dec. 14 and called police at approximately 10:55 a.m. He reported the following items missing from his second vehicle, which was locked and had its passenger-side window broken:

A money clip

Cash

Fishing rods

Fishing reels

Sporting equipment

A .22 caliber pistol

A .32 caliber pistol

A 9mm caliber pistol

A 12 gauge shotgun

The firearms were reportedly in locked gun cases inside the vehicle, police said.

This year, the New Canaan Police Department said they have investigated reports of 27 stolen vehicles and 46 thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles. The department said in a press release that it is "probable" that these thefts are being perpetrated by gang members.

