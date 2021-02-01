Fire Breaks Out At Home In Fairfield County Just After Nor'easter Arrives

Just as a fierce Nor'easter moved into Fairfield County, firefighters were out battling an early-morning house fire.

The fire started around 1:20 a.m., Monday, Feb. 1, at a home on Treat Avenue in Stamford.

Firefighters from Stamford Fire Department Engine Co. 6 arrived on the scene in less than four minutes and found a large volume of fire visible at the rear of the structure that was extending into the roofline and interior second floor and attic space, said Stamford FD Deputy Chief Matt Palmer.

The fire also was impinging on at least two nearby homes and structures.

In addition, firefighters also encountered heavy snow conditions due to the incoming nor'easter and a frozen hydrant, he added.

Despite the weather challenges, first-arriving firefighters immediately initiated fire suppression efforts and were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes.

One firefighter was treated for a minor injury.

All occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate prior to the arrival of the first fire company.

Additional scene support was provided by the Belltown Fire Department, Stamford Emergency Medical Services, and the Stamford Police Department.

The Stamford Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

