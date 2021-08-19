Fight Over Cutting In Line Leads To CT Man's Murder, Police Say

Police have made an arrest in the deadly stabbing of a Connecticut man during a dispute at a liquor store.

Wilfredo Rosa, age 54, of Hartford, was captured early Wednesday, Aug. 18, for the stabbing murder, which took place around 4:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16 at French’s Liquor Store on Albany Avenue, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

The murder of Jeremiah Fitzgerald, age 30, was the 27th of the year, led Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody to discuss the rising violence this year during the city's council's public safety meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

During the meeting, Thody said the murder happened after Fitzgerald came in and it was "perceived that he cut in line and it turned into a fisticuffs."

After staff broke up the fight, Rosa allegedly went to a vehicle and returned to the liquor store with a knife and stabbed Fitzgerald, the chief said.

Rosa was charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

