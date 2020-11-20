Fifth Person Arrested In Fairfield Dumping Scandal

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with an illegal dumping scandal that has a Fairfield County town.

Joseph Michelangelo, a former director for the Department of Public Works for the Town of Fairfield, was arrested by Fairfield Police on Friday, Nov. 20, by arrest warrant and charged with illegal disposal of PCB’s, and conspiracy to commit illegal disposal of PCB’s, Lt. Antonio E. Granata of the Fairfield Police.

Early this week, three other town officials were arrested, along with one construction company employee.

In July of 2019, several additional town officials were arrested and charged with multiple illegal dumping charges as well as larceny and forgery charges, stemming from a Fairfield Police investigation that began in 2017, into the Julian Development operated Construction Material Processing Facility on Fairfield Department of Public Works property.

The investigation revealed that Julian Development had dumped and allowed dumping of a tremendous volume of material on the DPW site, some of which was found to contain PCB’s, lead, and other contaminants, police said.

The materials required remediation to a licensed hazardous waste facility at a cost of more than $280,000 to the town.

Julian Development was removed from the site and was subsequently also charged, as was Joseph Michelangelo the then, Director of Public Works, said police.

Those charges are currently pending in court, in the Fairfield Judicial District.

Fairfield paid more than $280,000 to remediate the contaminated material for the Town in 2017.

After completion of the initial remediation, approximately 100,000 cubic yards of material remained on the Town of Fairfield Construction Material Processing Facility site.

The remaining material would have cost millions of dollars to remove and properly remediate, said police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.