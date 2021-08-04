Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Female Suspect At Large After Bank Robbery Inside CT Stop & Shop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Know her? Police are asking for identifying a woman who allegedly robbed a People's Bank inside a Stop & Shop store.
Know her? Police are asking for identifying a woman who allegedly robbed a People's Bank inside a Stop & Shop store.

Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman suspected in a bank robbery inside a Connecticut Stop & Shop.

The robbery took. place around 6 p.m., on Friday, July 30, in Hartford County at the supermarket in Wethersfield.

A white female got out of a primer-colored Ford Mustang, with front passenger-side damage, and walked into the People’s United Bank inside the Stop & Shop.

The woman demanded money from the bank teller and was given an undisclosed amount, said Wethersfield PD Detective Kevin Foster.

Know her? Police are asking for help identifying an alleged bank robber.

Wethersfield Police

The Wethersfield Police Department is seeking any information about the female and/or the vehicle that was used in the robbery, Foster said.

The vehicle used in the robbery.

Wethersfield Police

Anyone with information is asked to Foster at kevin.foster@wethersfieldct.gov or at 860-721-2864.

