Police & Fire

Felon Nabbed With Stolen Weapon, Ecstasy In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Stamford man was arrested for possession of a stolen handgun and ecstasy.
A Stamford man was arrested for possession of a stolen handgun and ecstasy. Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

A Fairfield County felon who allegedly drove through two lanes of traffic and hit a concrete barrier was nabbed with a stolen handgun and ecstasy. 

Michael Ford, age 37, of Stamford, was arrested around 8 p.m., Saturday, March 27, when three Stamford detectives sitting at a stoplight opposite from Ford, watched as he drove through traffic and hit the barrier, said Stamford Police Captain Rich Conklin.

According to Conklin, the detectives, who were working on another case, drove up the vehicle and said Ford seemed very "disoriented" and didn't seem to understand what they were talking about.

When asked if he had a driver's license, he said it was in the center console. When the detectives opened the console, they found the driver's license, but also found a stolen Smith & Wesson handgun and a card of MDMA, or ecstasy, Conklin said.

The stolen gun.

Kathy Reakes

He was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen weapon (from Virginia), possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of MDMA. 

Ford was released after posting a $100,000 bond. 

