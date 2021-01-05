Father, Son Stole Items From Wilton Landscaping Company Numerous Times, Police Say

The father of a man who had already been arrested for allegedly breaking into a commercial company and stealing items has turned himself into police.

Robert L. Petro, 81, of Waterbury, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 29, after the series of alleged thefts that took place at a landscaping business in Wilton in 2019, said Wilton Police Lt. Gregg Phillipson.

According to Phillipson, Petro, and his son, Michael Petro, 47, of Wolcott, would enter the property of the landscaping business and steal equipment such as leaf blowers, chain saws, and more.

The younger Petro was arrested several months ago, he added.

Both men have been charged with burglary, larceny, and criminal trespass.

The father was released on a promise to appear ticket. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.