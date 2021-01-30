Fairfield Woman Nabbed For Driving While High On PCP, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman was arrested for DUI/drugs and other charges for an incident that took place almost a year ago.

Jessica Mott, age 34, of Bridgeport, was arrested by Westport Police on Saturday, Jan. 23, for an event that took place on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, said Lt. David Wolf.

According to Wolf, on Feb. 3, Westport Police officers responded to the parking lot at 701 Post Road East on a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, an officer observed what appeared to be a relatively minor two-car crash. The driver of the suspected at-fault vehicle was identified as Mott.

The officer reported that when speaking with Mott, she exhibited physical clues consistent with being under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics, Wolf said.

Further, a small amount of suspected illegal narcotics was located in her vehicle. The item was later tested and determined to be PCP.

Mott was transported to the hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, police received a warrant to obtain the results of her blood tests.

The results of the toxicology report showed the presence of PCP.

A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody by Bridgeport Police on Saturday, Jan. 23 in connection with the case, police said.

Mott was charged with:

Operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Operation of a vehicle under suspension

Possession of a controlled substance

She was released on a promise to appear ticket and is scheduled to appear in court in February.

