Fairfield Man Awaiting Trial Charged With Attempted Murder, Police Say

A Fairfield County man awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting a girlfriend has been arrested again for firing shots at another woman he used to date, police said.

Demetrius Young, age 27, of Bridgeport, turned himself in to police assigned to the US Marshal Service Task Force on Tuesday, Nov. 30, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.

Young was charged with attempted murder for the Monday, Nov. 15, incident in which he fired shots at the victim, Appleby said.

According to Appleby, Bridgeport Police responded to a 'shot spotter' activation in the area of Ocean Terrace where the victim made contact with officers.

She told officers that she fled the area of the PT Barnum Housing Complex in a vehicle while being pursued by Young, who was driving a dark SUV, Appleby said.

Young passed in the victim on Ocean Terrace and blocked the road, cutting the victim off, causing her to briefly stop, Appleby said,

Young then exited his vehicle and pointed a pistol with an extended magazine at the woman, as she backed up her vehicle, giving her room to get by his SUV.

As she drive past the SUV, Appleby said Young fired multiple shots at her, striking the vehicle, but missing the woman.

Bullet shell casings were recovered on the scene. The Bridgeport Police Major Crime Unit recovered a bullet that traveled through the rear trunk of the woman's vehicle and was located in a child's safety seat.

A security camera captured the shooting on Ocean Terrace.

A check of court records shows that Young is awaiting trial for assault, breach of peace, and interfering with an emergency call involving another woman.

He has been charged with:

Attempted murder

Possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Carrying a pistol without a permit.

Young is being held on a $500,000 bond.

