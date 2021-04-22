Fairfield County Woman Nabbed On Warrant For DUI/Crash, Police Say

A Fairfield Count woman has been arrested on an active warrant for allegedly crashing her vehicle while driving drunk.

Caroline Thune, age 41, of New Canaan, was arrested at her home on Sunday, April 18, in connection with the crash that took place on Saturday, Feb. 20 in New Canaan, said Lieutenant Jason Ferraro.

According to Ferraro, the crash took place in the area of East Maple Street in which Thune's vehicle struck concrete stairs and a patio stair railing.

During an investigation into the crash, a search warrant was secured for blood results which showed she had a blood-alcohol level of 0.230 at the time of the crash or three times the legal limit.

Thune was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and evading responsibility/property damage/injury.

She was released on a $250 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.