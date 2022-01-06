Fairfield County Woman Nabbed For Larceny, ID Theft At Area Country Club, Police Say

A local woman has been charged with larceny for allegedly stealing paychecks and gift cards from a country club in Fairfield County.

Marleny Nunez, age 27, of Stamford, turned herself in to the Darien Police for an active arrest warrant on Sunday, Jan. 2.

According to the Darien Police, Nunez was charged with the crime following an investigation into the incident which took place in December 2020 at the Woodway Country Club in Darien.

Police said during the burglary Nunez stole several employee paychecks and Amazon gift cards.

She was identified through surveillance video and the bank associated with the cashed checks belonged to Nunez, police said.

Nunez with charged with larceny and two counts of identity theft. She was released on a $20,000 bond.

