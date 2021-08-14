Fairfield County Woman Nabbed For DUI After Hitting Stone Wall, Police Say

A woman has been arrested for driving under the influence after hitting a stone wall with her vehicle in Fairfield County, according to authorities.

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 7 in Darien.

Allesandra Mossa, age 32, was arrested after the incident on Hollow Tree Ridge Road, said Darien PD Sgt. James Palmieri.

When officers arrived on the scene, Mossa, of Darien, appeared confused and emitted the odor of alcohol, Palmieri said.

Mossa was put through standardized field sobriety testing, which she failed to perform to standard, police said.

Complaining of pain, Mossa was transported to the hospital where she agreed to submit to urine testing, said police.

After being treated, Mossa was arrested and charged with DUI and released on a promise to appear ticket.

She is due in court on Monday, Aug. 23.

