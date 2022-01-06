Contact Us
Police & Fire

Fairfield County Woman Nabbed For DUI After Hitting Guardrail, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Fernanda Vinueza Ayala
Fernanda Vinueza Ayala Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A Fairfield County woman has been charged with driving under the influence after she allegedly struck a guardrail and failed field sobriety tests.

Fernanda Vinueza Ayala, age 37, of Stamford, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 31, after Darien Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash.

According to police and witnesses, Ayala reportedly struck the guardrail in the area of West and Holmes avenues in Darien and then drove away.

When officers stopped Ayala, they detected alcohol coming from her breath and administered the field tests which she failed to perform to standard, police said.

After being arrested, submitted to a breathalyzer test which measured her blood-alcohol level at .2047, or more than twice the legal limit, police said.

She was charged with:

  • DUI
  • Failing to drive in the proper lane
  • Driving without a license

Ayala was released on a $50 bond.

