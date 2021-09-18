Fairfield County Woman Drove Drunk At Three Times Legal Limit, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman was nabbed allegedly driving drunk at three times the legal limit following a crash between a car and a pickup truck.

Damarys F. Correa, age 37, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 10 on Route I-90 in Schenectady County by New York State Police, after she struck a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found that Correa was intoxicated and was taken into custody, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

Once at police headquarters, Correa was given a blood-alcohol test which registered at .24 percent or three times the legal limit, state police said.

Additionally, Correa was previously convicted of DWI within the last 10 years and as a result, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, McCormick said.

Correa was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Rotterdam Court on Thursday, Sept. 23.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

