Fairfield County Woman Busted For DUI After Striking Utility Pole, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was arrested for alleged DUI after nearly striking a vehicle, and then driving off the roadway and hitting a utility pole, police said.

Melinda Donofrio, age 50, was arrested in Fairfield County around 8:20 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 7 in Wilton, said Wilton Police.

Donofrio, of Wilton, was traveling southbound on Hulda Hill Road in a 2018 Porsche Cayenne when she almost hit another vehicle and then slammed into a utility pole, police said.

During an investigation, Donofrio failed a series of field sobriety tests and was charged with DUI and failure to keep right, police said.

She was released on a $260 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.