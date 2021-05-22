Fairfield County Woman Busted For DUI After Cops Find Car On Shoulder Of Roadway, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman was busted for alleged DUI after police say officers found her vehicle off the road on the shoulder.

Valerie Rovins, age 62, of Norwalk, was arrested on Tuesday, May 18, after an officer on patrol spotted her vehicle on Lapham road off the road on the shoulder, said New Canaan PD Lt. Jason Ferraro.

When the officer made contact with Rovin he detected signs of impairment and administered standard sobriety tests which she failed to perform to standard, Ferraro said.

Rovins refused to provide a blood-alcohol sample.

She was charged with DUI and released after posting a $250 bond.

