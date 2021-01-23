Fairfield County Woman Arrested For DUI, Crash Nearly Two Years After Event, Police Say

A woman wanted in Fairfield County for almost two years for allegedly driving drunk and being involved in a crash has been arrested.

Karen Dombrowski, age 64, of Westport, was arrested by Westport Police on Wednesday, Jan. 20, for an incident that took place on Monday, March 25, 2019.

On March 25, 2019, at approximately 8:33 p.m. Westport Police officers responded to Compo Beach Road on a report of a disabled motor vehicle.

Upon arrival, an officer observed heavy damage on the right side of the car, according to Wilton PD Lieutenant David Wolf.

The driver, identified as Dombrowski told officers she allegedly did not know how her vehicle became damaged, Wolf said.

The investigating officer reported that when speaking with her, she exhibited physical clues consistent with being under the influence of alcohol.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

It was later discovered that Dombrowski likely struck a guardrail on Compo Beach Road as there was plastic debris from a motor vehicle near the damaged guardrail which matched her car, Wolf said.

A toxicology report showed that Dombrowski's blood alcohol limit was above the legal limit at the time of the crash and officers applied for an arrest warrant, police said.

Following her arrest, Dombrowski was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs, evading responsibility, and failure to drive in the right lane.

Dombrowski was released after posting a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

