Fairfield County Woman Accused Of Defacing Buildings With Political Graffiti, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman has been arrested for defacing numerous buildings with political graffiti.

Emily Winters, age 65, of Fairfield, turned herself into Fairfield Police on Wednesday, Jan. 27, after the department requested help from the public and with the assistance of the media, said Lieutenant Antonio Granata.

Following the request, police received several tips, which led to Winters, Granata said.

The graffiti was discovered on Tuesday, Jan. 12, on the exterior walls of TJ Maxx, the foundation of the Tunxis Hill Corner Plaza, and the driveway of McKinley School.

According to Granata, the graffiti included the words “UNITED STATES OF CHINA” spray-painted across the sidewalk and discovered the same phrase spray-painted onto a snow mound in the rear of the school’s parking lot.

Prior to the police response, security and facilities workers of the Fairfield Public Schools had already removed additional words spray-painted on the sidewalk that read “BIDEN FOR SOCIALISM.”

Winters confessed to the vandalism when interviewed by detectives, Granata said.

She was charged with criminal mischief and released on a promise to appear ticket.

"We’d like to thank the residents of Fairfield, our colleagues in the media, as well as social media groups for their assistance with identifying the person responsible," Granata said. "It’s our continued partnership with our community that allows the successful resolution in many of our cases."

