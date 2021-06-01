Fairfield County Town Sees Increase In Bear Sightings, Police Say

A Fairfield County town is warning residents of multiple black bear sightings in the area.

On Sunday, May 31, there were multiple black bear sightings reported in the northern section of Westport.

The bear was first reported to be in the area of Weathervane Hill and then was seen by Earthplace which is located off Woodside Lane, said Westport Police Lt. David Wolf.

Later that day, the bear was observed at the Westport/Weston YMCA, and in the early evening, there were additional sightings on Weston Road.

Westport Animal Control believes that it was the same bear at all four locations.

The bear was not behaving in an aggressive manner and seemed to be acting normally, Wolf said.

"Black bears are becoming increasingly common in Connecticut. In order to safely co-exist, residents are reminded to take precautions to prevent negative encounters with bears," he added.

According to wildlife officials, bears have an incredible sense of smell.

To prevent luring them towards your property:

Secure your garbage in sturdy covered containers in a garage or outbuilding.

Residents that compost are asked to do so responsibly. Do not throw meat scraps or greasy, oily, or sweet materials in compost piles.

Clean barbecues and grills after each use

Refrain from leaving pet food outdoors

Remove bird feeders from your property for the summer.

Residents are also reminded to keep their eye on pets and small children playing outside.

"While it can be frightening to see a bear on or around your property, it is important to know that they are very timid animals and thus try to avoid human contact," Wolf said.

If sighted, use caution, and do not approach the bear. The mere presence of a bear does not necessitate its removal.

According to DEEP, if left alone and given an avenue for escape, the bear will usually wander back into more secluded areas.

DEEP does not take routine reports of bear sightings over the phone.

Sightings can be reported to Westport Animal Control at (203) 341-5076 or reported to DEEP here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.