Fairfield County Teen Driving Nearly Twice Speed Limit Under Influence, Police Say

A speeding stop in Fairfield County led to the arrest of a teenager who was allegedly under the influence, police said.

An officer from the New Canaan Police Department on patrol shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8 stopped a vehicle that was clocked driving 45 mph in a 25 mph speed zone.

During the subsequent traffic stop, police said that the driver, New Canaan resident Maxwell John Mitchell, age 19, showed signs of impairment, and he proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and refused to submit to a breathalyzer test at police headquarters.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with the illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and cited for “traveling unreasonably fast.”

Police noted that in addition to Mitchell’s arrest, his passenger, also age 19 of New Canaan, was issued an infraction for possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.