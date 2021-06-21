Fairfield County Teen Arrested For Selling 'Bombs' On Facebook Marketplace, Police Say

A Fairfield County teen was charged with allegedly manufacturing bombs after he was caught selling the illegal fireworks on Facebook Marketplace and police are warning anyone who bought them that they could cause “serious physical injury."

Bryan Oceguera, age 19, of Stamford, was arrested on Friday, June 18, after Stamford Police received a tip that he was selling IEDs or improvised explosive devices on Facebook Marketplace.

According to Sgt. James Comstock, commander of the Stamford Police Bomb Squad, the department received the tip on Wednesday, June 9, and began an investigation along with the department's Organized Crime Unit, and the FBI Terrorism Task Force.

The Organized Crime Unit was able to create a dialog with Oceguera on Facebook Messenger and identify him and his address.

On June 18, the bomb squad, the FBI JTTF, the Stamford Fire Marshal’s Office, the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosive Investigation Unit, and Stamford patrol officers executed a search warrant on his Stamford apartment where they seized 30 IEDs that were advertised for sale on Facebook Marketplace and being sold for $30 each, Comstock said.

Also seized were two 1.3 commercial-grade display fireworks mortars, numerous 1.4 illegal fireworks, and various powders used to make energetic material.

The Stamford Police Bomb Squad with the assistance of the State Police determined that Oceguera was mixing several different powders to create energetic material as a filler for the IEDs.

Oceguera was arrested and charged with:

Manufacture of bombs

Possession of explosive display fireworks

Possession of illegal consumer fireworks

Reckless endangerment

Bond was set at $25,000.

"This was a great collective effort by all the above units involved to remove these potentially dangerous improvised explosives off the streets of Stamford," Comstock said.

Comstock said the Stamford Police Bomb Squad is asking anyone who purchased the IEDs, fireworks, or tubes from Oceguera, aka Chris Golden, to contact the Stamford Police Bomb Squad at 203-977-4459.

"These items that were listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace are to be considered dangerous and could cause serious physical injuries," Comstock added.

