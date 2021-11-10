Fairfield County Teacher Accused Of Sexual Abuse Of Students, Police Say

A teacher at a Fairfield County military academy has been charged with allegedly sexually abusing two students.

Litchfield County resident Samantha Peck, of Thomaston, a teacher at the Bridgeport Military Academy, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 8, by Bridgeport Police.

According to Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, Peck was arrested on two warrants, each charging her with sexual assault.

Peck was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

Appleby said the investigations are ongoing and the names of the victims have been withheld.

