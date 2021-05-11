Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield County Man Who Jumped Or Fell From MTA Train ID'd

A Fairfield County man who was killed after jumping or falling from an MTA train has been identified.
Photo Credit: MTA

A Fairfield County man who was killed after either jumping or falling from a Metro-North train has been identified.

Dontay J. Taylor, age 45, of Stamford, was killed around 11:27 a.m., Thursday, May 6, as the westbound train was traveling in Fairfield County between Westport and East Norwalk, said MTA officials.

Taylor was reportedly walking between the train cars when the incident took place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MTA Police are waiting on results from the medical examiner to determine what may have happened.

There were 150 passengers on the train at the time of the incident. 

